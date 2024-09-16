Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

