Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.