Siacoin (SC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $244.44 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00534634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00107950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00286508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00078878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

