Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Increases By 49.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

