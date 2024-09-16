Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Declines By 36.8%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

