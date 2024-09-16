Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 24.1%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Trevena has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.