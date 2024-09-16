Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 24.1%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trevena stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Trevena has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

