Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Increases By 19.5%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Terumo Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 867,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,576. Terumo has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

