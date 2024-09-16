Short Interest in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Expands By 47.1%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,341,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.8 days.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLPPF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
