Short Interest in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Expands By 47.1%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,341,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.8 days.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPPF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its products portfolio include Illuccix for the treatment of prostate cancer;, TLX591, a radio antibody-drug conjugate, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

