Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases By 46.4%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

