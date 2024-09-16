Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Increases By 37.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.99. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

