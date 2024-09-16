Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Increases By 37.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.99. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
