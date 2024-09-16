Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Decreases By 45.7%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $25.66.
About Spear Alpha ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.