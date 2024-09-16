Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Decreases By 45.7%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. Spear Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

