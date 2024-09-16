Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Rises By 96.9%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 18.85% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 4,717,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $132,240.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

