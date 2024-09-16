Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rises By 41.0%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 106,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $833.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 56,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,584 shares of company stock worth $855,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 182.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.