Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 22.0%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

