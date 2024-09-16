Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Drops By 26.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 4,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.29.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNFCA
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.