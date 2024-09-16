Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Drops By 26.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 4,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

See Also

