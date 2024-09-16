Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Expands By 19.6%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Samsonite International Stock Up 0.5 %

SMSEY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 13,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.47. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

