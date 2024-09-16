Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Grows By 48.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,112,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 2,094,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,126.0 days.

SAXPF remained flat at $45.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

