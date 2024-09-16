Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Grows By 48.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,112,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 2,094,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,126.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
SAXPF remained flat at $45.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.