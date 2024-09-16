Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Rises By 39.5%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

SGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.26. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.23). Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

