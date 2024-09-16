Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rises By 43.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $312.25. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.80. Roche has a one year low of $233.12 and a one year high of $340.88.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

