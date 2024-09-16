Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rises By 43.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Shares of Roche stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $312.25. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.80. Roche has a one year low of $233.12 and a one year high of $340.88.
