Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 26.1%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

