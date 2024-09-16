Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Drops By 30.9%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

