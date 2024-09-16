Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Declines By 25.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OXLCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

