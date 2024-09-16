Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expands By 19.5%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $1,125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,773. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,070.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

