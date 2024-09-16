Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Rises By 51.4%

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFCZ remained flat at $25.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

