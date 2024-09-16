Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Decreases By 31.6%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 14,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.15. 1,736,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,641. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

