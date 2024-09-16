Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Rises By 34.6%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.