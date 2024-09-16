Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 46.3%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ITOCHU Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

