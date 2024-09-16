Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Drops By 21.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. 27,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,761. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

