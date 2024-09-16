Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 67.9%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock remained flat at $8.37 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a positive change from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.