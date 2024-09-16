Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases By 85.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,327. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

