Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 35.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR stock remained flat at $28.16 during trading hours on Monday. 19,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

