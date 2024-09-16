Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Drops By 29.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,489. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Radio in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

