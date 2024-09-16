Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Grows By 13.7%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,376.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $38.89 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $43.77.
About Buzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.