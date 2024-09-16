Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Decreases By 21.8%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Trading Up 4.0 %

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,090. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

