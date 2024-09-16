Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Grows By 14.9%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,492,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,481,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.0 days.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 263.64%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
