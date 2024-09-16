Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Decreases By 27.7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 23,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIAF Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIAF

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.