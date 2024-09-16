Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Decreases By 27.7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BIAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 23,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on bioAffinity Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
