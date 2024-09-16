Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declines By 22.4%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.24%.

In other news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at $521,296.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

