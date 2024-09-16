Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Declines By 14.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock remained flat at $2.51 during trading on Monday. 130,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Baozun has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

