Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Drops By 15.3%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 1,145,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

