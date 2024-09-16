Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Declines By 18.1%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 367,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,975.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,975.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $25,726.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $142,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aterian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aterian as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,387. Aterian has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.