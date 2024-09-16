Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Declines By 11.8%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
APA Stock Performance
APA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,723,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.24.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.