Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Declines By 11.8%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 1,723,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

