Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Grows By 8.5%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

