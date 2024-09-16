Shentu (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $71.13 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $71.13 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,029,891 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

