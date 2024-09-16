ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $878.95 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $889.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

