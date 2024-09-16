Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 3.9% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.