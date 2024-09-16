SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

