Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 76.2% in August

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 8,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,569. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

