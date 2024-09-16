Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

