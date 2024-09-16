Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

