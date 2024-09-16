Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

